Or Copy this URL to Share

MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of FEROZE ASLAM Feb. 9, 1969 ~ Oct. 1, 2012 Eight years in Heaven FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS Never a moment goes by that we don't think of you. No one will imagine how much we miss you. Love Always, Sarah and Abdul Aslam (Parents), Patricia Aslam (Wife), Sarah Michelle, Lauren Sophia, (Daughters), Zenia (Sister), Jacob Ryan and Kyle Patrick, (Nephews).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store