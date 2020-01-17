|
Filomena Migliorelli
Filomena Migliorelli, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, peacefully passed away at Stamford Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 4, 1933 in Pulcherini, Italy and was one of two daughters born to the late Emilio and Pierina (Verrico) Mele.
Filomena made her home, and raised and cared for her family, in Stamford, CT. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend and her greatest joy came from cooking and caring for her family. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home, and loved to tell stories from her past and passing on the family history to her loved ones. Filomena will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her and her memory will live on in their hearts.
Filomena was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Angelo, in 2013. She is survived by her children, Angie Roxburgh and husband Evan, Emilio Migliorelli, and Salvatore Migliorelli and wife Dianne; grandchildren, Alicia Roxburgh, Evan Roxburgh, Jr., Amanda Migliorelli and Lauren D'Addario and husband Daniel; great granddaughter, Gina Marie Solow; and sister, Maria Divito of London, England.
A wake for Filomena will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21st at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., in Stamford. Filomena's entombment will follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Michael Fusco, and to his caring staff members Melissa and Rebecca, for their compassionate care and for going above and beyond in the care they provided to Filomena.
The funeral arrangements were made with Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home and Crematory. If you'd like to leave a message of condolence for the family online, please visit the guestbook hosted on cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 19, 2020