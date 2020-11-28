Fiona M. Squirrell

Fiona M. (Martin) Squirrell, 82, passed away November 18, 2020, at her son's home in Moscow, Tennessee. Fiona was born October 29, 1938 in Romford, Essex, England. She married Eric John Squirrell, March 30, 1963 at the Gidea Park and Squirrel's Heath Methodist Church, Romford, Essex, England. Together, they immigrated to Old Greenwich, Connecticut in 1964, where they stayed and raised a family until moving to Somerville, Tennessee in 2014.

In her youth, Fiona was an acrobat and tumbler in many pantomimes in London, England. At the age of 16, she started preforming professionally with The Six Dynamites, and subsequently the Marie De Vere Dancers, appearing all over England with stage notables Spike Mulligan, Harry Secombe, and Danny La Rue. She performed across Ireland with The John Hinde Show Circusmania. Her dancing and acrobatic career also took her to France, and then on to America, the Dominican Republic and Mexico. She toured along with the Flying Wallendas, and the Lacey Troop Globe Rollers and with the Shrine Circus.

After settling in Old Greenwich, Fiona worked for Patsy Crucitti & Sons Florist for 27 years, until the shop closed and she retired in 2009. The owners and employees of Crucitti's were her American extended family. She very much enjoyed helping the generations of customers that came to the shop; crafting beautiful floral arrangements and spreading joy, happiness, and comfort with her kind, caring, and genuine smile.

Fiona is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Eric John Squirrell, her brother, Roderick Martin, her parents Herbert and Margaret Martin, and her best friend in America, Anne Flynn. Fiona is survived by her Beloved Sister, Andra Smith and her husband Ron, her four children, Christine Halmose and husband Jack, Robert and wife Anita, Susan Supliski, and Betty Tassone, Seven grandchildren Briana Quirk and husband Brian, Robin Robinson, Catherine and Carolynn Supliski, Mary Kate and Justin Halmose, and Michael Tassone, Jr., and two great-grandchildren, Brennan Quirk and Zoey Robinson, and many nieces and nephews in England, New Zealand, and Canada.

Fiona Squirrell will always and forever be remembered for the loving, caring, protecting, and nurturing individual she was. Services to celebrate her life may be held after COVID-19 subsides in the community.



