Fiorino Romano
Fiorino Anthony Romano, born August 4, 1926, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Hilda Zecca Romano and nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son Ralph Romano, his wife Jacqueline of Stamford, CT and his daughter Anna Romano DeVito and her husband, Dan of Westport, CT, his grandchildren, Kenzie Derma and husband Tom of Glen Ellyn, IL, Mac DeVito and his wife Stephanie of Westport, Kristen Delmonico and her husband, Barry of Stamford and Laura Smith and her husband, Cody of Stamford. He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Henry and Emerson Derma, Curtis and Stevie DeVito, Leo Delmonico and Elle Smith.
He proudly served on the Stamford Police Department for 47 years as Patrolman, Detective and Captain, was a devoted husband and father, and was blessed to be a grandfather and great-grandfather.
Services will be held privately. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Fiorino Anthony Romano, born August 4, 1926, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Hilda Zecca Romano and nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son Ralph Romano, his wife Jacqueline of Stamford, CT and his daughter Anna Romano DeVito and her husband, Dan of Westport, CT, his grandchildren, Kenzie Derma and husband Tom of Glen Ellyn, IL, Mac DeVito and his wife Stephanie of Westport, Kristen Delmonico and her husband, Barry of Stamford and Laura Smith and her husband, Cody of Stamford. He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Henry and Emerson Derma, Curtis and Stevie DeVito, Leo Delmonico and Elle Smith.
He proudly served on the Stamford Police Department for 47 years as Patrolman, Detective and Captain, was a devoted husband and father, and was blessed to be a grandfather and great-grandfather.
Services will be held privately. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 17, 2020.