The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School St.
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Corrente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Corrente

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Corrente Notice
Florence M. Corrente
CORRENTE, FLORENCE (MOAVERO), 92, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Vincent "Jim" J. Corrente for 52 years. Born in Stamford, CT, she was a daughter of the late Alphonso F. and Blanche (Cesareo) Moavero.
Florence was a longtime teacher's aide at Stony Lane School in North Kingstown. she was devoted to her late husband and family.
She is survived by her children, Marybeth Corrente Mountain and Raymond Mountain of Cranston, Laura Mackler of North Kingstown and Joshua Michael Corrente of Providence.
She leaves her treasured grandchildren, Elizabeth Mackler, Katie and Kyle Peterson, Daniel Mackler and Emily O'Rourke, Danny Mountain and Sara Karalekas Mountain, Susan and John Mullaney and John Mackler. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, the joys of her life, Emilio, Cameron, Claire, James, Penelope and Emmett. She also leaves her many beloved nieces and nephews and her friend and caretaker, Charity Kalenu.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she was predeceased by her siblings Jeannette McBride, Vincent Moavero, Barbara Lupinacci, and her beloved yorkie, Lady Darcelea.
Her funeral will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -