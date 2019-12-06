|
Florence M. Corrente
CORRENTE, FLORENCE (MOAVERO), 92, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Vincent "Jim" J. Corrente for 52 years. Born in Stamford, CT, she was a daughter of the late Alphonso F. and Blanche (Cesareo) Moavero.
Florence was a longtime teacher's aide at Stony Lane School in North Kingstown. she was devoted to her late husband and family.
She is survived by her children, Marybeth Corrente Mountain and Raymond Mountain of Cranston, Laura Mackler of North Kingstown and Joshua Michael Corrente of Providence.
She leaves her treasured grandchildren, Elizabeth Mackler, Katie and Kyle Peterson, Daniel Mackler and Emily O'Rourke, Danny Mountain and Sara Karalekas Mountain, Susan and John Mullaney and John Mackler. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, the joys of her life, Emilio, Cameron, Claire, James, Penelope and Emmett. She also leaves her many beloved nieces and nephews and her friend and caretaker, Charity Kalenu.
In addition to her husband, Jim, she was predeceased by her siblings Jeannette McBride, Vincent Moavero, Barbara Lupinacci, and her beloved yorkie, Lady Darcelea.
Her funeral will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 7, 2019