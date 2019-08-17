|
|
Florence Fischel
Florence (Flossy) Lipson Fischel passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 17, 2019 at the age of 73. Flossy was born in Los Angeles, CA, the oldest of three children of Prof. Samuel and Dena Lipson. The family moved to Vancouver, Canada in 1946 and Flossy attended Churchill High School and the University of British Columbia where she majored in Psychology.
Although she was a lifelong proud Canuck, she moved to Stamford in 1973 after meeting her husband, Sam, in Israel. Flossy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who took great care of her family. Her commitment to chesed and to helping others led her to return to university in 1980 for a Masters Degree in Education and again in 2001 for a degree in Social Work.
She was a renowned chef and baker who loved being surrounded by her family for Shabbat and holiday meals. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Sam Fischel, sons Ari (Ellen) Fischel of NY, Dr. Jason (Robin) Fischel of Stamford, CT, daughter Dr. Leah (Greg) Miller of Stamford, CT, brother Morris Lipson (Charline Poirier) of London, England, sister Alisa Lipson (Charles Krieger) of Vancouver, Canada.
She had no bigger joy in life than being a Bubbie to her grandchildren David, Lauren, Alexandra, Ethan, Alexis and Shane, whom she adored. She was loved too by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Services will be held at 10am on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Congregation Agudath Sholom. Donations can be made in Flossy's memory to Bi-Cultural Day School or Yad Sarah.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 18, 2019