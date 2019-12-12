The Advocate Notices
Frances Teresa Castiglioni
Frances Teresa Castiglioni (née. Mizdail) passed away in Stamford Hospital on December 11th at age 91.
Frances, born September 21, 1928 in Hunlock Creek, PA was the daughter of the late William and Frances Sobieski Mizdail. She was predeceased by her loving husband Salvatore J. Castiglioni.
She is survived by her children, Denise Scott of Stamford, CT and Charles Castiglioni of Lake Hopatcong, NJ and her granddaughters Rebecca, Jessica and Alexandra Scott. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Eugene and Dennis Mizdail and sisters, Margaret Schrama, Leona Mizdail, Hedwig Kupersmit and Marie Mark.
Frances graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke, PA and completed nurses training at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. She worked as a registered nurse at Kings County Hospital and Coney Island Hospital both in Brooklyn, NY.
Viewing will be on Sunday, December 15th 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 16th at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT 06902. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, 2040 Wellwood Avenue, Wyandanch, NY 11798.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence online, please visit the family guestbook on www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
