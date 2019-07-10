Frances "Fritzi" Gillespie

Frances "Fritzi" Gillespie, 94, a lifelong resident of Stamford, and recently of South Windsor, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at The Village at Buckland Court Assisted Living. She was born in Stamford on January 8, 1925 to the late Sebastian and Assunta Battista Ferrullo.

Frances was a self-employed waitress and caterer for many years before retiring. Fritzi started her career at the Midtown Club in the Roger Smith Hotel and went on to do private waitressing and catering. Fritzi was an avid bowler participating in various leagues. She also enjoyed playing cards and was a lover of games of all kinds. Fritzi was a die-hard Yankee fan, who greatly enjoyed watching sports of all kinds as well as the Game Show Network.

She is survived by her loving children, Donna Ford and her husband Thom, Maureen Ellen, Kathi Cirello and her husband Michael, Bob Gillespie and his wife Debbie, and a sister Susan Colucci. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Diana, Amanda, Mike, Jake, Katie, David, Jason, Kevin, and Ashlee, along with her great-grandchildren, Samantha, Michael, Steven, Jackson, Freya, Elizabeth, Alexandra, Oliver, Quinn, Jed, and Kenna.

Besides her parents, Fritzi was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert "Red" Gillespie, their son Richard Gillespie, son-in-law Thomas Ellen and her sisters, Anna Valenti, Mary Ventriglia, Clementine Ofiero and Josephine Lobaugh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Leo's Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Frances' memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Building, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Gillespie family with the arrangements.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com Published in Stamford Advocate on July 11, 2019