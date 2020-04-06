|
Frances Kardos
Frances was born Jan. 25th, 1930 in Rutland, VT to John Morrissey and Anna Mullin Morrissey.
She graduated from Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, CT and was very proud of her work as an operating room nurse. It was there that she met the love of her life Dr. Joseph Kardos. They married in 1954 and moved to Stamford, where they raised their seven children. Proud to be a stay at home mom, Fran was also devoted to volunteer work in the Stamford community. She was one of the first volunteers for Hospice, serving endless hours providing spiritual care and comfort to patients and their families. Fran also volunteered at Birthright care center, supporting pregnant mothers and their babies, and later worked as a nursing supervisor at Courtland Gardens and St. Camillus Nursing Homes in Stamford.
Fran and her husband Joe were among the founders of St. Leo Parish in Stamford. Fran was a member of the Rosary Society and served as a Eucharistic minister. Her devotion to the Blessed Sacrament is well known.
Fran and Joe loved spending time with their large family. Gatherings at their home were filled with fun, food and support … welcoming each new grandchild. Family was always at the center of their lives.
Fran was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her devotion to God.
Fran is survived by her children- Fran Mosconi of NY, John Kardos and wife Laura of PA, Mary Harrington and husband Rick of CT, Joe Kardos Jr. of CT, Ann Kardos of CT, Tom Kardos and his wife Andrea of PA, and James Kardos of NC. She also leaves behind many loving grandchildren, Matt, Angela, Nick, Mark and Dominic Mosconi, Daniel (wife Chloe), Christopher (wife Maria) and Kathleen Kardos, Elizabeth Harrington Duennebier (husband Jonny), Andrew and Monica Harrington, Victoria Gaudioso McCreery (husband James), Michael and Tom Gaudioso, Aiden and Anna Kardos.
She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Joseph Kardos, her parents, and her sisters, Charlotte Kessei, Margaret Connor and Mary McMaster.
The family would like to thank all the many people who cared for and supported Fran's life.
In particular we would like to thank a special group of St. Leo parishioners who took Mom to daily mass when she could no longer drive, to the staff at the Village at Waveny who allowed her to maintain her nurse identity during her time with them and to Angella Turner-Mitchell for her loving care.
You have been so generous in your loving goodness; words are not enough. God Bless you.
When it is safe to do so, the family will hold a Memorial Mass celebrating Fran's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Father Flanagan Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Bvld., Boys Town, NE 98010.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 7, 2020