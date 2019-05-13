Frances "Ginger" Parker Kisken

Frances "Ginger" Parker Kisken, 90, of New Canaan, CT entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital with her loving family by her side. Ginger was born on March 12, 1929 in Stamford, CT to the late Stanley and Estelle Ray Parker. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Kisken.

Ginger, a homemaker, will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as kind hearted with a gentle nature who loved nature.

Ginger is survived by her sister M. Barbara Jacobs, a brother Anthony Parker, sister-in-law Irene Mrus, and brother-in-law Eugene Kisken. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her brother Stan Parker.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Ginger's life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan, CT. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ginger's memory can be made to Office of Radio & Television, 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect CT 06712.