The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Pace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Pace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Pace Notice
Frances M. Pace
Frances M. Pace, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away on October 8, 2019. Born on February 26, 1929, the daughter of the late Angelina and Joseph Albonizio.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Carroll, her former husband, Anthony "Ike" Pace, her brother, Thomas Alberts, and sister, Virginia Cocco.
Frances graduated from Stamford High School Class of 1947. She was one of the first parishioners of St. Maurice Parish where she did volunteer work for the soup kitchen and created the weekly bulletins. Frances worked many years as a special education teaching assistant with the Board of Education where she retired in 1990. She enjoyed volunteering at the Stamford Hospital and Tully Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana Pace of Milford, many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now