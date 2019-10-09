|
|
Frances M. Pace
Frances M. Pace, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away on October 8, 2019. Born on February 26, 1929, the daughter of the late Angelina and Joseph Albonizio.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Carroll, her former husband, Anthony "Ike" Pace, her brother, Thomas Alberts, and sister, Virginia Cocco.
Frances graduated from Stamford High School Class of 1947. She was one of the first parishioners of St. Maurice Parish where she did volunteer work for the soup kitchen and created the weekly bulletins. Frances worked many years as a special education teaching assistant with the Board of Education where she retired in 1990. She enjoyed volunteering at the Stamford Hospital and Tully Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana Pace of Milford, many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 10, 2019