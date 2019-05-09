Home

FRANCES PELLICCI

FRANCES PELLICCI Notice
A MOTHERS DAY TRIBUTE TO OUR BEAUTIFUL MOTHER Frances Pellicci May 9, 2006 How Blessed were we? Your gift of inspiration A shining guiding light Living with truth and generosity Tireless in your plight Insightful and creative Compassion for all Your crosses were heavy Yet you refused to fall Your legacy will always be our greatest gift For generations to come The love and respect for our beautiful Mother Can never diminish And on this day with heavy hearts forever etched in our minds A single tear We were so Blessed So Loved and never forgotten Daughters, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 9, 2019
