FRANCES PELLICCI
In Loving Memory Of Our Mother Frances Pellicci A Mother's Day Tribute May 9, 2006 Her virtues throughout life were gently sowed Seeds of love forever to grow Inspirations that would be realized over time A mothers gift of immeasurable treasures align Faith and perseverance To nurture and provide To guide and protect Forever by your side Instilling truth and integrity Life lessons to enrich and form Not one day taken for granted Not then, not now We thanked God for our beautiful mother and prayed never to part Then came the Mother's Day when God would call you home The last memory that would forever break our hearts A single tear Forever loved and never forgotten our beautiful Mother Daughters, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Published in The Advocate on May 10, 2020.
