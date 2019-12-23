|
|
Francesca DeBartolomeo Arecco
Francesca DeBartolomeo Arecco, 95, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. Fran was born in Stamford on July 22, 1924, daughter of the late Carlo and Caterina Gerardi DeBartolomeo.
Fran attended Stamford Public Schools and graduated from Stamford High School. She worked at Saint Joseph's Hospital, Saint Maurice Church and the Dubois Center until her retirement. Fran was a woman of faith and believed in the power of prayer. Fran's greatest joy was her loving family. Her family brought her great happiness and she loved them dearly. It was truly her heart and soul. Fran's love and grace will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
Fran is survived by her loving children, daughter Kathleen Fritsch and her husband Alexander of Meriden, a son Steven Arecco and his wife Lucy of Norwalk, her brother Paul DeBartolomeo of Stamford, her cherished grandchildren, Richard Fritsch and his wife Katherine of Sydney, Australia, Christopher Fritsch and his wife Fernanda of Warwick, RI, Andrew Fritsch and his wife Kaitlin of Meriden, Anthony Arecco and Marisa Arecco of Norwalk, along with five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Alexander, Audrey, Jackson, and Samantha.
Besides her parents Fran was predeceased by her loving husband Leo Arecco, and their beloved son Richard Arecco, along with her sisters Mamie Cappiello, and Rosary Costello, and her brother Carl DeBartholomew.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT, on the morning of Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 8:30- 10:30 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Saint Maurice Roman Catholic Church, 358 Glenbrook Road in Stamford at 11:00 a.m. followed by Interment at Saint John's Cemetery, Darien, CT
Donations can be made in Fran's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019