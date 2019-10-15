|
Francis Colangelo
Apr 22, 1931-Oct 13, 2019 Francis "Frank" Colangelo, of Mamaroneck, passed away October 13, 2019, at age 88. Frank was born April 22, 1931 to Joseph and Anna Colangelo. He proudly served in the US Army and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from New York University. Frank worked for many years in the New Rochelle School System, in later years in a senior supervisor capacity for the Board of Education. He was also a proprietor, alongside his brother, Phil, for more than 25 years, in the former Amoco Station on Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck. Frank defined the core values of love, hard work, humility and integrity. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. His warm, inviting smile beckoned people to come and chat with him. "Frankie C" was indeed one of the friendliest faces in the "friendly village." He took such great pride and pleasure in being involved in the lives of each of his grandchildren, never missing a single game or one of their events. Frank now joins his beloved wife, Joyce Marie Colangelo, in heaven. He is survived by his cherished children, Lynne Dearwester (Mike), John Francis Colangelo (Cheryl) and Robert Joseph Colangelo (Christa Halby), loving grandsons, Michael (Ashia), Mark, Chris, Jeff, and Jack James, along with a beautiful granddaughter, Katherine and one great-grandchild on the way. He was the dear brother of Rosemarie Poole (Bill) and the late Phil Colangelo (Mary). To honor Frank's life, family and friends will gather on Thursday 4-8 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 767 E. Boston Post Rd., Mamaroneck, 914-698-5968. Funeral Mass Friday 11 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great RC Church followed by private committal. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Foundation. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 16, 2019