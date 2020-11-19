Francis E. "Frank" Toner
July 26, 1928 - November 16, 2020. Monday, November 16, 2020, Francis "Frank" E. Toner, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away at this home. Mr. Toner was born in Stamford, CT on July 26, 1928, son of the late Thomas Toner and Lillian (Turner) Toner, Mr. Toner is survived by his son, Kevin Toner and a niece Patricia Dempsey. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Madeline (Maher) Toner, his twin brother, Thomas Toner; a brother Robert Toner and a sister, Janet Toner and his longtime companion Rose Macari.
Before retirement Frank proudly served his country in the Army as a Master Sergeant. He returned from his service duty and began a career with Machlett Laboratories in Stamford and eventually retired in 1985.
Friends are invited (LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE) to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately in Maine. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com