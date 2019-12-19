The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Sheehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Sheehan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Sheehan Notice
Francis W. Sheehan
Beloved husband, father, grandparent, and truest friend, Frank passed away peacefully at home in Stamford, CT on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1936 in Stamford to the late Frank T. Sheehan and Viola Sheehan.
Frank enlisted as a Navy Seaman and completed his service at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Memphis, Tennessee in October, 1957. He was employed as a technician at Pitney Bowes for nearly four decades before retiring.
Frank is survived by his sons Francis Sheehan, Harold Morse (Mindy), daughter Carol Gerstenhaber (Lee), and six grandchildren Jason, Jessica, Nicole, Harry, Joey, and Dean, as well as three great-grandchildren, Cheyann, Emmie and Ellie. Also his brother William Sheehan.
Frank was predeceased by the love of his life Marie Sheehan, an infant baby, and siblings John, Dorothy, and Margaret.
A graveside committal service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Frank's name to Stamford Hospital Foundation, Hope in Motion. support.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org.
If you care to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -