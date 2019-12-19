|
|
Francis W. Sheehan
Beloved husband, father, grandparent, and truest friend, Frank passed away peacefully at home in Stamford, CT on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1936 in Stamford to the late Frank T. Sheehan and Viola Sheehan.
Frank enlisted as a Navy Seaman and completed his service at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Memphis, Tennessee in October, 1957. He was employed as a technician at Pitney Bowes for nearly four decades before retiring.
Frank is survived by his sons Francis Sheehan, Harold Morse (Mindy), daughter Carol Gerstenhaber (Lee), and six grandchildren Jason, Jessica, Nicole, Harry, Joey, and Dean, as well as three great-grandchildren, Cheyann, Emmie and Ellie. Also his brother William Sheehan.
Frank was predeceased by the love of his life Marie Sheehan, an infant baby, and siblings John, Dorothy, and Margaret.
A graveside committal service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Frank's name to Stamford Hospital Foundation, Hope in Motion. support.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org.
If you care to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 22, 2019