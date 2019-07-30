The Advocate Notices
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
37 Schuyler Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Francis V. Tortora Jr.


1961 - 2019
Francis V. Tortora Jr. Notice
Francis V. Tortora Jr.
Francis Vito Tortora, Jr. "Frankie Westside," passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on July 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 15, 1961 in Stamford, CT, the son of Frank and Dottie Tortora.
In addition to his parents, Frank is survived by his cherished daughters Cassandra (Cassie) and Nicole (Nikki) Tortora and their mother, Patricia Darling, his sisters, Carol Otora and Donna Tortora, and nephews Justin Finley and Nico Otora. He was a father figure for his two grandsons who he adored, Luigi and Frankie Tortora.
Frank was the former Vice President of West Side Hardware and Supply Co. in Stamford. In business and in friendship, Frank treated everyone like they were his family. A devoted son, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Frank will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
To honor Frank, there will be a celebration of his life in his hometown on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 31, 2019
