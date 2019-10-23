|
Frank Joseph Blefari Jr.
Frank Joseph Blefari, Jr.,76, of Pawling, NY, formerly of Stamford, CT passed away October 22, 2019.
Born in Stamford, CT on February 24, 1943, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Rose M. (Guarino) Blefari, Sr.
He was a 1961 graduate of Stamford High School and of Leon's Institute of Hair Design.
Frank was a hairdresser, upholsterer, sheet metal worker and an accordionist with the Crystal Tones.
Frank was the owner of Heritage Automotive Restorations which opened in Pawling in 1975.
He was a founding member of the Road Dusters Car Club in Stamford as well as a member of the Gateway Antique Auto Club, the AACA, HCCA, and many other organizations.
He was a talented watercolor artist, loved history, and travelling with his girlfriend, Karen Hansen.
He is survived by a son, Frank E. (Lenora) Blefari of Stamford; a daughter Amanda J. Blefari of Pawling; a sister, Lorraine M. DeNicola of Charleston, SC; a granddaughter, Donna M. Blefari of Stamford.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his care-givers Christine Spinner, Liz Goldschmidt and Danica DelDin and the team at Hudson Valley Hospice for the care and compassion shown during his illness.
Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, October 26th, 3-7 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.
Burial will be 11 AM at Pawling Cemetery Saturday, November 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to Hudson Valley Hospice.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 24, 2019