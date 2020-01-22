|
Frank J. Chiappetta
Deacon Frank J. Chiappetta entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020 at Oak Hills Hospital in Brooksville, Florida.
Frank was born in Greenwich, CT on February 10, 1935, to Alice Gaipa and Joseph Chiappetta. Frank attended Stamford Public Schools and graduated from Stamford High School in 1952. He attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn for two years before being drafted for service in the Korean Conflict. He served in the 6th Infantry regiment in Berlin as a cartographer.
Upon returning in 1956, he enrolled in the University of Bridgeport, School of Engineering, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Design. As a successful and accomplished artist, Frank was employed by Corning Glass Works, Syracuse China, Hamilton Watch, Lenox China, and International Silver. Frank held several patents in various disciplines.
After his ordination to the Permanent Diaconate of the Diocese of Bridgeport in 1981, he left corporate life and became Executive Director of the New Covenant House of Hospitality in Stamford. During his tenure there, he also graduated from Iona College, with a Master's Degree in Family Counseling.
Deacon Frank served the parish of St. Philip, in Norwalk, for over twenty years. He retired to Weeki Wachee, Florida, and served as Deacon at St. Frances Cabrini, in Spring Hill, Florida. In retirement, Frank continued using his God-given talent as an artist and began painting religious icons. His greatest pride in this medium, is the icon of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, which hangs in the chapel of St. Philip Church.
Frank is survived by his wife of sixty two years, Doris Cernier. Their two children, Joseph (Nicole), of Stamford, and Paula Sideri, of Lawrence, MA, five grandchildren, Domenic (Katie), Marco (Emily), Stephen Jr., Angela, and Thomas, as well as three great-granddaughters, Evelyn, Piper, and Robin. Frank is also survived by his brothers Robert Chiappetta of Danbury and John Chiappetta (Margarita) of Dunellon, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30, 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl. in Norwalk. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Frank's family will receive friends at St. Philip Church on Wednesday, January 29 from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Philip Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 27, 2020