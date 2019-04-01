Frank A. DeNicola, Sr.

Frank Albert DeNicola, Sr., 86, of Stamford and Duxbury, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born in Stamford on September 1, 1932 to the late Erberto and Assuntina Izzi DeNicola.

Frank was a lifetime resident of Stamford, who was a proud member of the "Stillwater Indians Baseball Team". He graduated from the University of Connecticut and became a professional engineer. Over the years, he worked in a number of private consulting firms, ending his career as the Director of Public Works for the Town of New Canaan. He was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a caring grandfather, whose greatest love was his family. He was a great man, who touched so many lives, and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his devoted wife Beverly-Ann Strong DeNicola of Duxbury, MA, his loving children, Frank "Skip" DeNicola, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Trumbull and Judy Hickey and her husband Brian of Duxbury, MA, as well as his grandchildren, Margaret, Caroline, Daniel, Katherine, Brian, Abigail and Kevin.

Besides his parents, Frank was also predeceased by his sister Marie DeNicola Crocco.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget of Ireland RC Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, New Canaan. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

The family requests that donations be made in Frank's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105

