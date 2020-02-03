The Advocate Notices
Frank DiMarino
Frank DiMarino, passed away at Stamford hospital on Feb. 2 at age 83. Frank was predeceased by Rose, John, and Eric DiMarino, is survived by his loving wife Eunice DiMarino, and is lovingly remembered by his son Philip DiMarino and grandchildren Alex, Isabella and Sarah. The wake will be held at The Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home (203-359-9999), 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT. Saturday Feb 8 from 4-8 p.m.
The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at noon Monday, February 10th for burial at St. John Cemetery, Darien, Connecticut. To extend personal condolences to the family, please visit gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 4, 2020
