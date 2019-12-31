|
Frank Emmanuel Franko
Frank Emmanuel Franko, lifelong resident of Stamford and beloved son, husband, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of Monday, December 30, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Frank was born March 28, 1957, and was one of four children born to Pera (Chetcuti) Franko and the late Lawrence Franko. Frank was 62 years old at the time of his passing.
Frank was a member of the United States Navy. Frank liked to work hard and play even harder. He was one to do every task with passion. He was an avid motorcycle rider, a successful mechanic, and enjoyed wood working. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews which he lovingly nicknamed "The Goof Troops". Frank will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him, and his memory will live on in their hearts and minds.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Franko (Slocum); his mother, Pera Franko; stepson, Joseph Ligi; siblings, Theresa Lowe (Bill), Roxanne Main (Alfy), Lawrence Franko, Jr.; mother-in-law, Lois Slocum; brother-in-law, Lee Slocum; sisters-in-law, Catherine Vitti (Aldo), Cindy Apablaza and Michelle Arvan (Steve); beloved nieces and nephews, Tanya Heigel (Dave), Patricia Inverno (Timmy), Stacy Lazarou (Bill), Billy Lowe (Nicole), Michael Lowe, Anthony Lowe, Melissa Faugno (Keith); and several grandnieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Franko.
In accordance to his wishes, Frank's services will be private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 1, 2020