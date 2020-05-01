Frank Gallagher
Francis Gallagher
Francis (Frank) J. Gallagher Jr., of Darien, CT, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on April 28, 2020. Frank, born on October 18, 1934, in Stamford, CT, was the son of the late Crystal and Francis Gallagher Sr. He was the devoted husband to the love of his life, Anita DeLeo Gallagher, of 63 years. Frank will be deeply missed by his three daughters and their spouses, Ann and John Quinn of Sarasota, FL, Deborah and William Nossal of Oxford, CT, and Amy and Ralph Russo of Stamford, CT, as well as his brother, William Gallagher, and his spouse Rosemarie of Darien, CT. He will also be in the hearts of his six grandchildren, Laura, Chris, Brandon, Maggie, Ashley, and Amber, and six great-grandchildren. Frank loved to watch sports. The New York Yankees and the New York Rangers were his favorite teams. He also loved spending time outside in his garden and worked hard to perfect his yard. Frank and Anita enjoyed going on cruises and visiting the casinos together. Frank will be remembered and loved by all those he brought a smile to along his journey Due to the current health situation, all services for Frank will be private with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. The Gallagher family requests that donations be made in Frank's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
