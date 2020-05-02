Frank LaPegna, Sr.Frank LaPegna Sr., 52, of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 after a difficult fight with COVID-19.Frank is survived by his wife Patricia of 28 years; his three kids Briana, Frank Jr., and Gracie; his father Orlando LaPegna; his brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Kim LaPegna; his sister and brother-in-law, Mina (LaPegna) and Tom Bibeault; his sister-in-law Teresa LaPegna; his brother-in-law Mario Degani; his uncle-in-law Luigi Morelli; his mother-in-law Maria Degani; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother Felicia, older brother Pasquale, and grandmother-in-law Filomena Morelli. Frank was a loving father, husband, and friend to everyone.Frank worked for the Town of Greenwich for 10 years and then worked for JCM Services for over the past 20 years. He loved his job and was a very dedicated and hard worker, rarely ever taking a day off. He was always working on projects around the house or installing tiles in customers' homes. He took great pride in everything he worked on. On his days off, you could find Frank working on his summer vegetable garden, making homemade wine during the winter, putting his signature touch around the house and bringing laughter and love into the home. Most of all, Frank loved spending every chance he got with his family and playing with their family dog Lucy. Dinner was Frank's favorite time of day; he always made sure his family was together, always made sure to ask about everyone's day, and always made sure that every delicious meal was accompanied with a meaningful conversation. Frank was especially proud of his children and talked about their accomplishments to everyone and anyone who would listen. He loved attending Yankee games and Steelers games with his son, and loved spending quality father-daughter time with his daughters. Frank enjoyed country music and loved attending concerts with his wife. Everyone who knew Frank knows that he constantly had a smile on his face, never hesitated to lend a helping hand, and will always remember him for his kind, friendly, and warm personality.Frank's family would like to give a special thank you to the amazing staff in the ICU unit at Bridgeport Hospital for their tireless work during this hard time and for providing such loving care and support to Frank and his family during his final days. A memorial service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers and material goods, Frank's family is asking for donations to help cover costs and future needs during this heartbreaking time. The LaPegna's are touched by the generosity of any donation, prayer, or message in honor of Frank.