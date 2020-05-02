Frank LaPegna
Frank LaPegna, Sr.
Frank LaPegna Sr., 52, of Trumbull, CT, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 after a difficult fight with COVID-19.
Frank is survived by his wife Patricia of 28 years; his three kids Briana, Frank Jr., and Gracie; his father Orlando LaPegna; his brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Kim LaPegna; his sister and brother-in-law, Mina (LaPegna) and Tom Bibeault; his sister-in-law Teresa LaPegna; his brother-in-law Mario Degani; his uncle-in-law Luigi Morelli; his mother-in-law Maria Degani; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother Felicia, older brother Pasquale, and grandmother-in-law Filomena Morelli. Frank was a loving father, husband, and friend to everyone.
Frank worked for the Town of Greenwich for 10 years and then worked for JCM Services for over the past 20 years. He loved his job and was a very dedicated and hard worker, rarely ever taking a day off. He was always working on projects around the house or installing tiles in customers' homes. He took great pride in everything he worked on. On his days off, you could find Frank working on his summer vegetable garden, making homemade wine during the winter, putting his signature touch around the house and bringing laughter and love into the home. Most of all, Frank loved spending every chance he got with his family and playing with their family dog Lucy. Dinner was Frank's favorite time of day; he always made sure his family was together, always made sure to ask about everyone's day, and always made sure that every delicious meal was accompanied with a meaningful conversation. Frank was especially proud of his children and talked about their accomplishments to everyone and anyone who would listen. He loved attending Yankee games and Steelers games with his son, and loved spending quality father-daughter time with his daughters. Frank enjoyed country music and loved attending concerts with his wife. Everyone who knew Frank knows that he constantly had a smile on his face, never hesitated to lend a helping hand, and will always remember him for his kind, friendly, and warm personality.
Frank's family would like to give a special thank you to the amazing staff in the ICU unit at Bridgeport Hospital for their tireless work during this hard time and for providing such loving care and support to Frank and his family during his final days. A memorial service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and material goods, Frank's family is asking for donations to help cover costs and future needs during this heartbreaking time. The LaPegna's are touched by the generosity of any donation, prayer, or message in honor of Frank.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/loving-memory-of-frank-lapegna?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 entries
I am so sorry to hear of Frank's passing. I knew him from Central Middle School and played baseball with him and Tony. I was lucky enough to reconnect with him a few years ago at a Trumbull v. Greenwich HS baseball game where our sons were playing against each other. What struck me most was that Frank was the same person I know as a middle schooler. It was as if no time had passed since we last saw each other. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Phil Pratley
We are so sorry for your loss. I know what a close knit family you are and will continue to be.

With our deepest sympathy,

Mike & Ann Reppucci
You are never alone. Your experience of love, unity, family cocreating is a vibrational energy that will never subsist. You are blessed with a foundation and your husband has blanketed you and his children with his vibrant consistent smile.... Be in the knowing that he will always be available to you and the kids, for energy is neither destroyed or created. This quantum leap has provided you with a warrior that will shield/ dawn you with miraculous love and protection... smile dear cousin for he is with you always...
N.M.Perry
Family
So very sorry for your loss Patty, Don Anderson Pamc receiving
Don Anderson
Patty, Briana, Frank Jr and Gracie, my deepest sympathy to all of you at this very difficult time. I only met and knew Frank for a short time, but he was a terrific human being, very hardworking and so proud of all of you.
Rita Lucas
Rita Lucas
Patty and family, I am so truly sorry for the loss of such a great man in all of your lives. Frank was my son Jack's coach one year in little league. I always found him to be such a caring and pleasant man. I am also a good friends with Debbie Lombardo. We worked together at Xerox for many years and she always talked about you and your family. My prayers go out to you and your family
from Julie, Jack and Courtney Fairfield, 71 Plymouth Avenue.
With Deepest Sympathy Rest in Peace Fred
The Fortunato Family
Orlando MIna Tony We are very sadden to read of Franks passing sending our prayers
Lois Helupka family. Milford CT
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Neil Palermo
Luis Pereira
Patty,
Sending my deepest sympathy to you and your family. So very sorry to hear about the loss of your husband from this devastating virus. May your memories provide comfort during this difficult time. God bless
Karin Hooper
Karin Hooper
