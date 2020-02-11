|
|
Frank Munson
Frank Munson, 92, of Rowayton CT, died February 5, 2020. Frank, son of Bernard and Julia Munson, loving husband of Barbara Munson (deceased), passed away peacefully at his home in Rowayton. Mr. Munson is survived by his 5 children, Richie, Susan Carpenter (Tim); Betsy Mazza (Bob); Barbara Cronin (Bill) and JoAnne Catalano (Rob). He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Munson grew up in Rockville Centre, Long Island. Frank graduated from Southside High School in 1945 and moved on to attend Dartmouth College receiving his BA in 1949. He married Barbara Wright on September 23, 1950. He was a Coast Guard Reservist from 1952 - 1960. In 1954, he joined the General Reinsurance Company as a trainee and began a 33 year "love affair" with the company he held so dear. He retired in 1987 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
His greatest love, however, was his wife Barbara, whom he adored. They say that the greatest thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. If that is true then his children have clearly been blessed. He was a man of strong opinions, a charming wit and an unwavering commitment to the ideals that defined him: Duty; Obligation; Personal Responsibility and Loyalty. That is his enduring legacy for his children, who were a great source of pride to him, as he was for them. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family will hold a private mass in his honor.
Mr. Munson actively supported . If you would like to make a donation, visit BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/donate" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www..org/donate
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 13, 2020