Frank J. Perna, Jr.
Frank J. Perna, 83, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Norwalk Hospital. He was born in Stamford on April 21, 1936 to the late Frank and Julia Perna. Frank was a loving husband, devoted father, caring grandfather and a supportive friend. Frank was predeceased by his soulmate, Anne C. Perna, of Stamford. He happily supported his wife Anne in every aspect of their cooperative volunteer efforts. Frank delivered many meals Anne prepared to Stamford's Soup Kitchen, St. Leo's Church and the local community. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of St. Leo's Church in Stamford.
Frank graduated from Stamford High School in 1954. During Frank's teens, he began working at a young age to financially support his parents. After high school, Frank worked in the accounting department at American Cyanamide and then worked as the General Manager at Camsan Appliance in Stamford through retirement.
Frank possessed a great appreciation for architecture and interior design. He enjoyed dancing, antiquing and creating floral arrangements. He was also a pianist who loved entertaining his family during holiday celebrations. He was known by many to be a kind and gentle man who was a good listener and friend.
Frank is survived by his loving children, Janice Perna-Nicholas and her husband, Frank C. Nicholas of New Canaan; Dr. David A. Perna and his wife Jenifer Nesin of Newton, MA; Michele A. Perna of Stamford and Greg A. Perna and his wife Jennifer Reilly of Stamford; six grandchildren, Samuel Nesin-Perna, Jackson Nesin-Perna, Christine Chakrin, Blake Chakrin, Ian Nicholas and Riley Perna.
Besides his parents and wife, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Anthony J. Perna and his brother-in-law, Dominick Sanseverino. Frank is also survived by his sister-in-law Jeanne Perna of Stamford; sister-in-law, Carol Lupinacci Lalli and her husband Michael of Norwalk; his brother in-law, Alfred Sanseverino and his wife, Elizabeth of Stamford and his sister-in-law, Patricia Sanseverino of Stamford and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Frank was adored by his devoted cousins, Richard Gabriele and Rita Molgano, their families and many other close family and friends. Over the last two years, Frank brought smiles and joy to his friends and extended family at Waveny in New Canaan.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to be celebrated at St. Leo's Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Perna family with the arrangement.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020