Frank V. Picciallo
Frank Vito Picciallo peacefully passed away at Long Ridge Acute Care on Monday, May 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Stamford, Frank was born to the late Angelo and Josephine (Ottaviano) Picciallo on January 24, 1926. He was 94 years old at the time of his passing.
Frank was known to all as Uncle Frankie. He was everyone's uncle and loved by all. When anyone needed help, he was right there, no questions asked. He spent his life taking care of his mother Josie and loved ones. Family was the world to him. He always enjoyed a good party and had a love for his wine.
Uncle Frankie was very patriotic and proud of his service in the United States Army. He was a veteran of World War ll and honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant. In his own words he wrote, " As an American veteran who has pride in and loves his country, I will stand tall like the Statue of Liberty, proudly wave my flag and profoundly continue to shout out 'America the Beautiful' ".
He was a proud Yankee fan and enjoyed watching all sports. He had a knack for cooking, especially his famous homemade pizza. Uncle Frankie was a perfectionist and it showed in everything he did. His pride and joy besides family were his tomato plants and flower beds of impatiens. He was a firm believer that no one could grow tomato plants as good as his! And he was right! He will be loved and missed dearly and leaves a legacy of which his family will always be proud of.
Frank is survived by his brother and sister-in-law; Mike and Marie Picciallo, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Picciallo and his sister, Antonia Smeriglio.
Because of restrictions due to the current public health situation, the services for Frank will be held privately. A memorial mass to be announced at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.