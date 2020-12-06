1/
Frank Ross III
Frank Edward Ross, III
Frank Edward Ross, III, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Frank was born in Norwalk, CT, on October 23, 1933, son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Malizia Ross.
Frank worked at Toyota of Stamford for 30 years as a salesman and later a finance manager.
Frank is survived by his devoted wife Marian C. Ross of Stamford, daughter Wendy (Ross-Morales) Hart and her husband George of Florida, daughter Denise (Nichols) Sullivan of New Orleans, son Michael Ross and his wife Colleen of Norwalk, and a son Gary Ross and his wife Cathy of Stamford. Frank is also survived by his 8 cherished grandchildren, John Morales, Tiffany Morales, Dawn Morales, Robert Morales, Tracy Ross, John Michael Ross, Caroline Ross and Jennifer Verbanic, along with 6 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents Frank was predeceased by his son Edward Ross and the mother of his children Jean Romaniello Ross.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Funeral procession will follow to St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien, where an interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Franks' memory to Toys for Tots. Please visit www.toysfortots.org
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Cognetta.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

December 6, 2020
dear marion. spo sorry to hear of the passing of frank, mycondolences to you and children. take care of yourself. peggy silverman
peggy silverman
Friend
December 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bunny Fletcher
Neighbor
December 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man who has been a neighbor and friend of our family for years. Frank will truly be missed. My prayers go out to Marion and Family.
Pat Troynack
Neighbor
December 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bunny Fletcher
Neighbor
December 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss..my sympathy to you Marian and the family. So many memories on
Avon Lane.
Marianne Pitts
Neighbor
