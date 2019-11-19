|
Frank M. Viesto
Frank M. Viesto, 85 of The Villages, Florida passed away under the care of Hospice of Marion County. He is survived by his loving wife Rosann "Rose" of 4 years, 4 children, grandchildren, 1 brother, 1 sister and one niece. He will be missed by many. Frank retired to The Villages, Florida in 2004 with his first wife Gladys. While in the The Villages he enjoyed playing cards, dancing, golf, going to casinos, enjoying the pool and bowling. Frank was a wonderful loving husband and a good father. He was a soul who always tried to help everyone wherever he could and loved his Lord. A mass will be held in the chapel at St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Summerfield, FL on November 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. A military service will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 1230 p.m. on November 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Jude Childen's Research Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019