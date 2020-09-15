Franklin W. Lane

Franklin W. "Frankie" Lane, 64, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at Cassena Care at Stamford, He was born on July 25, 1956 in Stamford, CT to the late James E. Lane and Pattie Ann Alexander Lane. He was formerly employed with Fairway Supermarket for a number of years. His memory will be treasured by one son, Franklin Deveaux (Mesha); four daughters, Kiona Bender-Burey (Lennox), LaRhonda Deveaux, Fulana Gay and Patricia Lane; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Edward A. Lane (Lynne), Eric Lane (Pamela) and Loren Lane; four sisters, Apostle Cathy Lane Whitfield, Dorothea Lane Powell (Robert), Gloria Morgan and Sheila Morgan; one uncle, Reuben Simmons. Frankie was predeceased by his siblings, Joann Lane, Patricia "Tia" Lane, Lesa Lane, James Alexander and Thomas Lane. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 729 Union Ave., Bridgeport, CT with Apostle Cathy Lane Whitfield officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton, CT. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store