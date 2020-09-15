1/
Franklin Lane
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin W. Lane
Franklin W. "Frankie" Lane, 64, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at Cassena Care at Stamford, He was born on July 25, 1956 in Stamford, CT to the late James E. Lane and Pattie Ann Alexander Lane. He was formerly employed with Fairway Supermarket for a number of years. His memory will be treasured by one son, Franklin Deveaux (Mesha); four daughters, Kiona Bender-Burey (Lennox), LaRhonda Deveaux, Fulana Gay and Patricia Lane; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Edward A. Lane (Lynne), Eric Lane (Pamela) and Loren Lane; four sisters, Apostle Cathy Lane Whitfield, Dorothea Lane Powell (Robert), Gloria Morgan and Sheila Morgan; one uncle, Reuben Simmons. Frankie was predeceased by his siblings, Joann Lane, Patricia "Tia" Lane, Lesa Lane, James Alexander and Thomas Lane. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 729 Union Ave., Bridgeport, CT with Apostle Cathy Lane Whitfield officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton, CT. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graves Medley Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
My dear old friend Frankie I’ve known you for many many years growing up in Southfield Village and running into you over the last year’s you were such a beautiful person the beautiful smile you have you’re always so nice to me and I will miss you tremendously rest in peace my dear old friend
Michele I Diaz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved