Franklin P. Bates
Franklin P. Bates, 90, husband of the late Lois L. Bates, passed away peacefully on August 1, in the comfort of his home in Darien.
Born on November 14, 1928 in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Walter A. and Jessie Pierce Bates, and a lifelong resident of Darien.
Franklin served as a Seabee in the US Navy from 1949-1953 in Cuba and North Africa. He worked in the lumber business for several years prior to becoming a 30 plus year employee of Rings End until he retired.
Franklin maintained a 40-year relationship with the Friends of Bill W. When he was not tending his beautiful flower and bountiful vegetable gardens, he immersed himself in outdoor activities. He enjoyed bird watching, hiking the heights of the White Mountains in New Hampshire and the depths of Copper Canyon in Mexico.
Franklin took great pleasure in sharing his love of nature and the outdoors with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. The craft of carpentry and his ability to build or repair and restore almost anything endeared him to those who sought his advice and assistance. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Redskins.
Franklin is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Soltes and husband Francis, his sons William Bates, Daniel Bates and wife Lauri, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Alice Stevens of Loudonville, NY and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Walter and Elwood Bates and his sisters Myrtle Williams, Beatrice Sullivan and Florence Wyland.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Friday, August 9 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank the staffs of BrightStar Care and Vitas Healthcare for the compassionate care provided to Franklin so he could remain in his home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to () or American Red Cross (redcross.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019