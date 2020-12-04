1/1
Fred Fodiman
Fred B. Fodiman
Fred B. Fodiman, also known as "Fodi", a loving father and grandfather, and former longtime Stamford resident, passed away at his home in Greer, SC on Monday, November 30th. Fred was born in Stamford, CT on September 22, 1947 to the late Max and Phyllis (Wiener) Fodiman. Fred was 73 years old at the time of his passing.
He is survived by Pamela Fodiman and their children James B. Fodiman and wife Alexandra of Ashville, NC, Phillip A. Fodiman and wife Randi of Norwalk, CT, Allison L. Lupinacci and husband Mathew of Greer, SC and Maxine L. Fodiman of Greer, SC; his brother Sanford Fodiman and wife Fern of Florida; his beloved grandchildren; Anabella, Phillip, Mathew, Hayden, Zoe, Nathan and Leigh; and countless nieces and nephews.
Freddie graduated from Stamford High School in 1965. After Highschool Freddie worked for his father in the family furniture business, later opening "Fodi Bros Furniture" in downtown Stamford. Freddie then went on to become everyone's favorite local bondsman (Deyulio & Fodiman). Freddie enjoyed spending all of his time with family and friends. He loved being around his grandchildren who brought him so much joy. Freddie will forever be remembered by his legendary stories and larger than life personality.
In addition to his parents Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Myra Fodiman and brother Bruce Fodiman.
Friends and family may offer their sympathy and condolences from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8th at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford. A procession will leave the funeral home immediately after for a 1:30 p.m. graveside service and interment at Agudath Sholom Cemetery, 552 Westhill Road, in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Love for Lila" fundraiser https://gf.me/u/y8gutt



Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
