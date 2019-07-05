Resources More Obituaries for Fred Ilchert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Ilchert

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Fred Ilchert

Fred Ilchert of Rowayton, Connecticut passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Connecticut.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary B. Ilchert; his sons Richard Ilchert and Christopher Ilchert; his daughter Susan Doran; his daughter-in-law Catherine Guarrieri; his brothers Charles Ilchert and Walter Ilchert; and four grandchildren - Monica Sutton, Samantha Doran, Lindsey Ilchert and Connor Ilchert. He was predeceased by his sisters Rose, Luella, Helen and Ida, and his brothers John, Al, George, Eugene, Robert and Richard Ilchert, as well as his brother George Richardson.

Born January 13, 1937 in Long Island City, New York to John Ilchert and Monica Strang Ilchert, Fred grew up in Astoria, Queens, and later lived in College Point, Queens; South Salem, NY; Rowayton, Connecticut and LaPlata, Maryland. Through his life, Fred never lost his NYC roots nor his NYC mettle.

Devoted to his family, Fred was always there to help when needed. He was a devoted father and a treasured grandpa. He loved sports and enjoyed attending baseball games and coaching Pop Warner. An avid football fan, he briefly played semi-pro football for the Westchester Bulls, a minor league farm club of the NFL's New York Giants. He attended six Super Bowls, many Mets and Yankees games, numerous U.S. Opens and professional boxing matches in NYC.

An avid sailor, Fred enjoyed sailing on the Long Island Sound and the east coast of Florida. Fred's sailboat "Chrism" was named after his three children – Christopher, Richard and Susan Marie.

Grandpa adored his four grandchildren and could always be counted on for a swim and games in the pool.

Fred was a teenager when he started working with his Uncle John Richardson at Richardson & Lucas in NYC, a firm noted for exterior restoration and preservation of buildings in New York City. The firm was founded in 1906, and specialized in the restoration of historic and landmarked buildings in NYC. Fred went on to purchase the firm in the 1970's with his brother George Richardson. They kept the name Richardson & Lucas. During his tenure, the firm worked on notable restoration projects at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Trinity Church, and 740 Park Avenue. The R&L offices and workshop at 705 Greenwich Street in Greenwich Village was home to a close-knit family of employees and staff, including many of his family. He retired in 2004.

In addition to R&L, Fred also served as owner or manager of Center Hardware in Woodhaven, Queens, Burger Roofing in NYC, and Five Mile Riverworks in Rowayton, Connecticut.

He moved to Brighton Gardens in Stamford, Connecticut in 2014 and was cared for by a wonderful, loving staff. The family is very grateful for their care.

Fred was greatly admired by all who knew him. He loved his cigars and his Chivas. He was a dapper dresser with a wicked sense of humor till his passing. Fred was gifted with a generous spirit with a benevolent heart. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends Published in Stamford Advocate on July 7, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices