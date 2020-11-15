Fred Leonard

July 20,1934 - November 10, 2020. Fred Leonard was born on July 20, 1934 in Long Beach, California and was raised in San Diego by his parents, Katherine Steigely Leonard and Alfred (Hank) Henry Leonard. He joined the ROTC while attending San Diego State University and upon graduating Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island was commissioned as a Navy Ensign. Assigned to the USS Destroyer Orleck DD-886 in 1958, he had the great fortune of meeting Lorraine Painter in New Zealand and marrying her in San Diego, December 27, 1959. Together they raised three children as they subsequently moved to Stamford, Connecticut in 1970. Just 2 years ago they moved to the Palm Beach area.

Fred was an avid photographer, bird watcher and loved skiing at their condo on Okemo Mountain and sailing with friends and family on their Catalina sailboat. He was a chemical engineer for Dorr Oliver for 15 years working on reverse osmosis before he joined Lorraine in real estate in the mid 80's. In 2005 together with their daughter, Victoria, they opened Connecticut's 2nd Keller Williams office in Stamford, CT which now boasts over 360 successful Realtors. It was a passion of his to assist every agent in growing their businesses.

They managed to fit in some world travel – Galapagos, Machu Picchu, New Zealand (multiple times), Europe, Britain, Mediterranean, Africa (Botswana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe), Virgin Islands, Mexico, Canada and the Panama Canal.

Fred passed from a very rare illness called Myelofibrosis. During his tour in the Pacific, the Orleck was the ship closest to the tests in Operation Hardtack 1 which was the last series of atomic bomb tests conducted by the US in the Pacific Ocean around the Atoll Enewetak in late April and May 1958. As part of Operation Hardtack 1, DD 886 was assigned to monitor 6 of the 35 nuclear tests performed by the U.S. in and around Enewetak. The exposure to the radiation at these tests would plant an unwanted seed that manifested itself late in his life and has qualified him by the Department of Defense officially as an "Atomic Survivor". He passed peacefully with his family by his side on November 9 at his home in Florida.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine, his three children, Victoria Lorusso, Richard and Graham Leonard and five grandchildren – Julia, Stephen and Charles Lorusso and Courtney and Brittany Leonard. He is also survived by his sister, Miriam and brother-in-law, Joe Sommer in Seattle and their three sons.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Stamford Food Bank.



