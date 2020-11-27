Fredrick Gagliardi, Jr.
Fredrick Richard Gagliardi Jr. Has died November 21, 2020. Fred was Born May 31, 1939, the only son of Fred R. Gagliardi Sr., and Livia A. DiBlasio Gagliardi. He was a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT. Fred was a graduate of Wright Technical school and attended Northeastern University. Fred worked at Consolidated Diesel Electric Company and for Mercedes Benz of Greenwich in his later years.
Fred is a past champion of Tango/ballroom dancing of the New York daily news sponsored harvest moon ball, resulting in many television appearances, including the Lawrence welk show, and is in the museum of Radio and Television in New York City.
Fred was a longtime member of the Norwalk Stamp Club, Connecticut Cover Club, American Philatelic Society, and American First Day Cover Society. He was a longtime volunteer and past president of both the Norwalk Seaport Association, and the Oyster Festival. all of which He took great pleasure in and was very dedicated. Fred shared great joy with all of his friends volunteering and doing what he loved.
He is survived by his daughter Lara Degl'Innocenti, and his son Michael Gagliardi. His son-in-law Marco Degl'Innocenti, and his grandson Lorenzo Piero who he loved dearly.
In his memory as a gift from the Norwalk Seaport association for his dedication a brick with his name will be placed on Sheffield Island's legacy walkway sometime in the spring. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com