1/
Fredrick Gagliardi Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredrick Gagliardi, Jr.
Fredrick Richard Gagliardi Jr. Has died November 21, 2020. Fred was Born May 31, 1939, the only son of Fred R. Gagliardi Sr., and Livia A. DiBlasio Gagliardi. He was a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT. Fred was a graduate of Wright Technical school and attended Northeastern University. Fred worked at Consolidated Diesel Electric Company and for Mercedes Benz of Greenwich in his later years.
Fred is a past champion of Tango/ballroom dancing of the New York daily news sponsored harvest moon ball, resulting in many television appearances, including the Lawrence welk show, and is in the museum of Radio and Television in New York City.
Fred was a longtime member of the Norwalk Stamp Club, Connecticut Cover Club, American Philatelic Society, and American First Day Cover Society. He was a longtime volunteer and past president of both the Norwalk Seaport Association, and the Oyster Festival. all of which He took great pleasure in and was very dedicated. Fred shared great joy with all of his friends volunteering and doing what he loved.
He is survived by his daughter Lara Degl'Innocenti, and his son Michael Gagliardi. His son-in-law Marco Degl'Innocenti, and his grandson Lorenzo Piero who he loved dearly.
In his memory as a gift from the Norwalk Seaport association for his dedication a brick with his name will be placed on Sheffield Island's legacy walkway sometime in the spring. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved