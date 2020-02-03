|
Frieda (Paraskevi) Bitzonis
A longtime resident of Stamford, Frieda passed away suddenly at her home on February 1st. She was born in Skoura, Sparti, Laconia, Greece on August 16, 1932 to the late Petros and Dimitra Kanaras Chafoulias. Frieda was the fourth of six children who grew up in Greece during WWII and she came to the United States in 1955. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lee (Aristotellis) Bitzonis, whom she met at a Greek social dance in New York City. They were married on February 24, 1957 in Stamford and spent the rest of her life here. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Glenn Colarossi and son and daughter-in-law, James and Kirsten Bitzonis. She is further survived by her two sisters, Kalliope Demakos and Helen Chochos, and brother and sister-in-law George and Angie Lines. She will be so dearly missed by all, but especially by her five loving grandchildren: Zachary Aristotle Bitzonis, James Alexander Bitzonis, Olivia Paraskevi Bitzonis, Lt. Dominic Chaz Colarossi and Aristotle James Colarossi. She was most affectionately known as Yiayia by all and Thea Chevi by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and served faithfully at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Archangels and recently at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. She was happiest when cooking huge meals for her family; everyone had to have seconds!
Frieda was an extremely friendly and generous person who also loved to bake and garden. We will miss all her beautiful flowers and homegrown tomatoes. Frieda had an incredible work ethic. She would tirelessly bake Greek cakes and cookies (koulourakia, kouroumbiedes, melimakarina and the best loukoumades!) for her church, family and friends. She was extremely hospitable, active, had an incredibly big heart and was always willing to help. She was a 50-year member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and was proud to volunteer. Frieda touched many lives.
She was so proud of her family and her devotion knew no bounds. Her energy and strength was and remains an inspiration to all those around her. She was our rock and we miss her already. May her memory be eternal.
Frieda retired from Pitney Bowes in 1994 to spend more time with her family.
Frieda was predeceased by two sisters Stalla Limberis and Paula Condos.
