Fulvio Montanari

Dr. Fulvio Montanari, born in Milan, Italy in 1940, son of Brunetto and Jole (Gozzini) Montanari. Surviving harsh war time conditions, Montanari went on to earn a college scholarship to play hockey in the U.S., and capped his education with a Doctorate in Finance awarded by the prestigious Bocconi University. Montanari's first professional position was in the Italian Division of Peat Marwick Mitchell, followed by a position with First Chicago, providing postings in Milan, Atlanta, and Chicago. Later in his career, Montanari took advantage of the opportunity to open the Park Avenue, NYC branch office of Banca Popolare di Milano, from which he retired. Montanari was an avid sportsman. He grew up playing tennis and skiing the mountains of Northern Italy and was a skilled soccer player. Loving the outdoors, he pursued jogging, ran the first Nashville marathon, loved fly fishing, and golf. Upon retirement, Montanari volunteered at the Neighbor To Neighbor Food Pantry, took up photography and birdwatching at Greenwich Point, CT, where his last eBird posting on January 26, 2020, included a Thick Billed Murre and a Razorbill. Montanari was predeceased by his sister, Mirella, and is succeeded by his beloved sons, Davide and Gian Marco Montanari, his Grand Daughter Chiara, his Grand Son Marcello, his ex-wife Lynn White Montanari, all of Stamford, CT, his partner of 29 years, Lynnette Clemens, Old Greenwich, CT, and his much loved dogs Carrey and Henry. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Fulvio's memory to either the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, NYC, or to Adopt-A-Dog, Greenwich, CT.



