Gaetanina "Ida" Coppola age 86, of Stamford, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Stamford Hospital. She was born on June 20, 1932 in San Mango Sul Calore, Italy, to Angelo and Modestina Villani Boccuzzi. Gaetanina immigrated to Stamford, CT with her husband and daughter in October 1969. Gaetanina most loved being with and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and being outside gardening. She also worked over many years as a seamstress. ?

Gaetanina is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Raffaele of Stamford. She also leaves behind a daughter Antonietta Franchina and her husband Michael Franchina of Stamford along with two grandchildren Michael and Alexandra Franchina who she cherished. She is survived by a brother Rocco of Florida and two sisters Giselda of Stamford and Gabrilla of Rome, Italy.

Gaetanina was predeceased by her parents and three brothers Antonio, Teodoro and Domenick and a sister Maria.

Family and friends may call FRIDAY, March 8, from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, 352 Main Street, New Canaan, CT.

Flowers are welcome or Donations may also be made in Gaetanina's name to the www,heart.org.