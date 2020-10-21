1/
Gail Pearce
Gail Vallerrie Pearce
Gail Vallerrie Pearce, 59, a former resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1961 in Stamford to the late Thomas and Gail Lanzaro Pearce.
Funeral services and Interment were held privately.
Gail requested that donations be made in her memory to a local nonprofit animal charity or rescue organization of your choice.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Pearce family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com

Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
