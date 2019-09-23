|
Gary Morley
Gary S. Morley, 64 of Stamford died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital after a long illness.
Born December 31, 1954 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Gary was the son of Marie Morley of Darien and H. Barclay Morley of Key Largo, FL and Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia. Gary grew up in North Stamford. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1973 and attended Quinnipiac College.
Gary was a man of many talents with a great sense of humor. Gary could fix anything, loved riding his motorcycle and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Gary was a licensed contractor and worked as a property manager for many years, most recently at Oracle in Stamford.
Gary had an inquisitive mind, and was always learning how to do new things, whether it was making balloon animals for his daughter's birthday party or getting his boating license so he could explore Long Island Sound on his boat the "Sea Critter." What Gary loved most, was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Gary is survived by his soul mate Jane Vero of Stamford, daughter Casey of Waterbury. His brother Edward (Katheryn) of New Canaan, a niece Abby Morley and two nephews Edward and Tucker Morley of New Canaan.
He was predeceased by his brother Christopher E. Morley and his ex-wife Ann Chicko Morley.
There will be a private family gathering in memory of Gary's life. Interment will be private.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Morley family with arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019