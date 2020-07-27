1/1
Gary S. Sessa
Gary Steven Sessa
Gary Steven Sessa, a lifelong Stamford resident, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Born on August 10, 1948 at St. Joseph's Hospital, he was the son of the late Bert and Agnes (Farina) Sessa.
He is survived by his daughter Alison Pellicci, her husband Antonio, and grandchildren AJ and Grace. He also leaves behind his beloved granddog, and walking partner, Eddie.
He attended St. Cecilia School and graduated from Stamford Catholic High School – Class of 1966. Gary proudly served in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman while stationed in New London, CT.
Gary was a career banker in many of Stamford's local banks. Starting his career in the early 1970's at First Stamford Bank and retiring in 2004 from Patriot National Bank. After retiring, he fulfilled a longtime wish to move to sunny Florida. He lived there for five years, until his grandchildren were born. He then gave up the sunny skies to return to Stamford's winters so he could spend time with his grandchildren, who lovingly called him "Grumpa".
Gary was a 35 year member of the Knights of Columbus. As a Third Degree member of St. Augustine Council #41 he served as Grand Knight and Financial Secretary. As a Fourth Degree member of Lafayette Assembly #109 he held the position of Faithful Navigator and was also a member of the Honor Guard. Gary also served on the Building Association's Board of Directors as President and Treasurer.
All arrangements are being handled by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203) 359-9999. Due to the current pandemic, we will be having a private family funeral mass at this time. A memorial mass will be scheduled in the future. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 27, 2020
To The Sessa Family:
Rest in Peace, Brother Gary Sessa.

Mike Raduazzo, KofC #41, #109
Michael J Raduazzo
Friend
July 27, 2020
am so deeply saddened by our Gary’s passing. He was such a great guy and so kind to me at the bank and everywhere. We would celebrate our birthdays together as he was August 10 and I was the 12. I was going to call him this week and make plans for our birthdays. I loved gary like a brother and I’m broken-hearted over his passing. RIP my special friend knowing you were loved by so many
Alberta bove
Friend
July 27, 2020
Dear Alison and family,
My sympathy and prayers are sent on the passing of your Dad. I worked with Gary at Patriot for many years. He was your rock and dedicated his life to you and your beautiful children. May he rest in peace.
Judy Pucci
Friend
July 27, 2020
Rest easy friend and Brother Knight
Rich Cohen
Friend
July 27, 2020
To the Pellicci,Sessa and Farina families my heartfelt sympathies. Gary lived a full life (and did it his way with gusto and dignity!) May he rest in peace. He was a good man and a friend to all. May your memories of times spent with him bring you comfort. He was loved and is missed,
Dale
Friend
