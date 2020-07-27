am so deeply saddened by our Gary’s passing. He was such a great guy and so kind to me at the bank and everywhere. We would celebrate our birthdays together as he was August 10 and I was the 12. I was going to call him this week and make plans for our birthdays. I loved gary like a brother and I’m broken-hearted over his passing. RIP my special friend knowing you were loved by so many

Alberta bove

Friend