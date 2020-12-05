Anastasia "Tessie" Geas
Anastasia "Tessie" (Giftos) Geas, 88, of Stamford, CT, beloved wife of 60 years to the late John S. Geas, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020. Anastasia was born on September 5, 1932 in Astoria, NY, daughter of the late Peter and Elpida Giftos.
Anastasia is survived by her brother Chris Giftos, her three daughters Joanne Romas and her husband Thomas, Pamela Nanos and her husband Christopher and Christine Efstathiades and her husband Harry. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Christina Nanos, Nicole Kazantzidis and her husband Savva, Alexis Nanos, Kosta Efstathiades and his wife Jennifer, Peter Romas and Jennifer Nanos as well as her 5 beautiful great-grandchildren Sophia, Isabella, Madison, Jordyn and Christopher.
She was predeceased by her brother Dimitri Giftos and her great-granddaughter Hailey Smith.
She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Archangels in Stamford, CT and their Ladies Philoptochos Society. There, she greatly enjoyed volunteering at their annual festival, making spanakopita and traditional Greek desserts. She loved to help others and give back to her church and community.
A wake will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 between the hours of 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905 with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery at 230 Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Anastasia's memory to The Greek Orthodox Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905.
