Gene Denham
Gene Denham
Gene Denham, a native of Stamford born on December 18, 1930, died peacefully at home on May 9.
Gene was a devoted father to Maryellen Lupinacci and her husband Marc of Stamford, Allison Denham of Old Saybrook, and Patty Denham Travaglino and her husband Paul of Stamford. He dearly loved his grandchildren Nicholas, Sarah, Gene, Marc, Jack, Harrison, and Max. He is also survived by Nicholas' wife Sarah.
Gene was predeceased by his wife Rosemarie and daughter Catherine, his parents Christine and Daniel, and his brothers Daniel and John.
A graduate of Stamford High School and an Air Force Veteran, Gene enjoyed a long and successful sales career with Magnavox. After retiring at age 57, he started a business driving clients to area airports. He was a charter member of St. Gabriel's church, and he had many fond memories of his years volunteering as president of Newfield Swim Club. He shared a home in recent years with Paul, Patty, Jack and Harrison.
Gene's burial will be private. Should one be scheduled, the family will announce a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Causes of significance to Gene's family include Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens and Future Five, both located in Stamford. Lacerenza Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
