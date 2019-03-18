The Advocate Notices
Castiglione Funeral Home
Generoso Faugno Jr.


1925 - 2019
Generoso A. "Sonny" Faugno, Jr.
Generoso A. "Sonny" Faugno, Jr. of Cos Cob, Connecticut, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was 89 years of age, born in Stamford, Connecticut on March 29, 1925, to the late Generoso and Theresa (Luciano) Faugno. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister Barbara Ann and a brother Robert, and a granddaughter Kristen Marie Faugno. He is survived by his wife Bernice (Vadala) Faugno, sons Gene (Deanna), Joseph (Maria), Michael (DeeDee), David (Jessica), seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In addition he is survived by his sisters Margaret DePoli and Carmella Cavaliere and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.castiglionefh.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 18, 2019
