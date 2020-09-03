1/1
Genevieve Wahnowsky
1928 - 2020
Genevieve "Jean" "Nana" Wahnowsky
Genevieve "Jean" "Nana" Wahnowsky, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday September 1, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1928 to Rose and Peter Choma in Stamford, CT. Her final days were spent with loved ones.
Genevieve was married to her loving husband of 65 years, Harold Wahnowsky. Genevieve is survived by her three children and their families: sons - Harold Wahnowsky Jr and his wife Terri of Weare, NH, Michael Wahnowsky and his wife Karyn of Stamford, CT and daughter Andrea (Wahnowsky) Iasillo and her husband Donald of Pembroke, NH. She was blessed to have had five grandchildren – Gregory, Nicole, Mehgyn, Kylie and Casey and four great-grandchildren – Skylar, Kenzie, Ben and Nate, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Genevieve had a selfless love for her family. She cherished time with her family at parties, celebrations, gatherings, and holidays. Christmas was especially celebrated with her infamous pierogies, some say the best they have ever tasted. She took great pleasure in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up and attended many of their activities. Genevieve was an active member of St. Mary's Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church.
Genevieve will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, sense of humor and smile. She loved people and would strike up a conversation with all that crossed her path. She had many passions which included playing bingo, Polka dancing, watching old-time movies,
In addition to being predeceased by her parents and husband, Genevieve was also predeceased by her brothers Andrew, Peter, and Russell Choma, and grandson Gregory Wahnowsky.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Thau, Dr. Paul Weinstein, and Dr. Michael Bernstein
Her family will have a private memorial and burial.
Memorial donations can be made to: St. Mary's Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, 141 Den Rd., Stamford, CT 06903.
Arrangements are in care of Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories with her family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
