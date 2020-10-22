1/
Genevieve Zurzola
1927 - 2020
Genevieve L. Zurzola
Genevieve L. Zurzola, lifelong resident of Stamford, and beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on Tuesday, October 20th. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Effie (Goodwin) Crosta. Genevieve was 93 years old at the time of her passing.
Genevieve was born at home in 1927 on Magee Avenue in Stamford, CT. She was raised and died in Stamford and never lived in any other place. Growing up with 6 sisters in the family they had fun with what little they had. The girls belonged to the YWCA during WWII where parties and dances were held every weekend. When she was 18, she met her husband Frank, married, and had 3 beautiful children, and later 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Yearly vacations to Wildwood, NJ was their favorite hotspot. It was a great place for the kids and for her and Frank to relax. Fourth of July picnics were held down Cove Island in Stamford with her 6 sisters all their children and grandchildren. All she ever wanted was to be surrounded by her children and to enjoy their company. She was married for 67 years when her beloved Frank went to be with the Lord. She was always so thankful to have the Lord in her life, and the Church of Christ family.
Genevieve was preceded in death in 2015 by her beloved husband, Frank J. Zurzola, and is survived by her daughter Jeanne Fraioli and her husband Gerry, of Mamaroneck, NY; her sons, Mark F. Zurzola and his wife Patricia and James Zurzola and partner Sandy Hogan, both of Stamford; her grandchildren, Alicia LaFleur and her husband Kevin and Matthew Zurzola and his wife Margarita; and great-grandson Colby LaFleur; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Genevieve was predeceased by all 5 sisters.
A funeral service for Genevieve will be celebrated by Minister Dale Pauls on Saturday, October 24th at 10 a.m. at the Stamford Church of Christ, 1264 High Ridge Rd., Stamford, CT 06903. The interment will immediately follow the funeral service at St. John cemetery in Darien, CT.
For the safety of those who plan on attending the service please be sure to bring a face covering and adhere to social distancing requirements while at church.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.



Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stamford Church of Christ
OCT
24
Interment
St. John cemetery
