|
|
George Adamis
George Adamis, long time resident of Stamford, passed away on January 9, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was born on May 2, 1936 in Pellana, Sparta, Greece and was one of four children born to the late Demetrios and Kalliope (Roumales) Adamis. George was 83 years old when he fell asleep in the Lord.
In 1961, he married Despina Moshos and settled in Stamford. There, they raised their three children, a son, Demetrios and two daughters Diane and Stella.
As a lifelong restaurateur, in Stamford, Greenwich and Astoria Queens, NY his love of cooking was a passion. He could always be found at either the grill or the oven perfecting his many Greek specialties. George was an active and founding member of the Pellana Society where he spent countless hours fundraising for the betterment of his hometown. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Despina Moshos, his son Demetrios Adamis, daughter and son-in-law Diane (John) Skoparantzos and daughter Stella Adamis. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alex, Evan and Amalia. He also leaves behind his 3 sisters, Katerini Valasis of Stamford, Eleni Spantidos of Norwalk and Pagona (and George) Sigalos of Pellana, Greece as well as many nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lacerenza Funeral Home. A viewing will take place on Saturday, January 11th from 10am-12pm at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905. A funeral service to follow on the same day at 12:00pm. Interment will be at St. Johns Cemetery, Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's name to Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 1525 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 11, 2020