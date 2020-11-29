George MacIlwaine Barnes

January 22, 1947 - November 23, 2020. George MacIlwaine Barnes departed this world peacefully on November 23, 2020.

He was born on January 22, 1947 in Greenwich Hospital to Bowling and Eva Barnes and grew up on Westover Road in Stamford, CT.

George attended King School and Trinity Pauling as well as Boston University and Suffolk University.

He raised his family in Rowayton, CT where they enjoyed fishing, the beach, being part of the local art community and sharing warm summer nights and holidays with family and lifelong friends. George loved the beach, and his favorite vacation destination was Nantucket which will forever remain a special place in all our hearts.

George loved to laugh, entertain, and most importantly engage people with his historical and amusing stories. He shared with his family and friends his love for playing music, carving wooden birds, and fixing and repairing anything and everything while always being resourceful, curious, and creative. He won several local awards for his wood carvings which are still found in many homes in Rowayton. He breathed life into antique furniture and never failed to reclaim something broken, faded or torn. He appreciated the craftsmanship of his finds, their historical value, and the rarity they held to him and their previous owner. He was also a follower of genealogy and loved to tout the prominent historical members found on the branches of the Barnes Family Tree. He was also fascinated by science and the chemical makeup and formulas of our everyday products. He spent his entire career in pharmaceutical sales starting at Stauffer Chemical, followed by the merger to Cheeseborough Ponds, and retiring from Unilever.

We are forever grateful for the joy he found in family and that he encouraged us to be silly and creative and to love and be kind.

George is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Beverly Barnes, his two children, Jamie Barnes and Amanda Purdue, his two grandchildren, Wren and Everest Purdue, and his former wives Mary and Cristina.

During this time there will be no service. We hope by Spring of 2021 we can gather safely in memory of our dear George.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store