The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ferris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Benjamin Ferris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Benjamin Ferris Notice
George Benjamin Ferris
George B. Ferris, Jr., 51, died suddenly on October 26, 2019. Born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, George graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Vocational Education at NYIT. He came to Long Island in 1994 and worked for the past twenty years with Western Suffolk BOCES as an auto shop teacher and for the past seven years with Verizon Fleet Services as a fleet mechanic. George was a classic car fanatic and loved restoring classic Mustangs in particular. He was also a huge Star Wars fan and collector and an eternal animal lover.
George is survived by his wife, Kristen, his son, Zacharia, his mother, Marilyn Bivona and her husband Chuck, his father, George Sr, a brother, Andrew and his wife Demetria and his sister, Sherri Brown and her husband Matt, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made in George's memory to Last Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1661, Southampton, New York 11969, are appreciated.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now